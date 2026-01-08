Miley Cyrus, LISA, Charli XCX to present at Golden Globes

Three female pop stars will take the stage at Sunday's Golden Globes — but they won't be singing.

Miley Cyrus, BLACKPINK's LISA and Charli XCX are among those who'll be passing out trophies at the show, along with fellow celebrity presenters including Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Chris Pine, Pamela Anderson, Snoop Dogg, Jennifer Garner and Kevin Bacon.

Miley is also up for best original song from a motion picture for co-writing "Dream As One" from Avatar: Fire and Ash. It's her second year in a row as a nominee in this category, following her nod for "Beautiful That Way" from The Last Showgirl.

LISA, meanwhile, is one of the cast members of The White Lotus, which has been nominated for multiple awards, including best television series - drama.

As for Charli, her movie The Moment comes out on Jan. 30, days after the Jan. 23 premiere of her film I Want Your Sex at the Sundance Film Festival. Charli has also written the music for Emerald Fennell's new version of Wuthering Heights, which is set to arrive on Feb. 11.

The 83rd Annual Golden Globes air live on Sunday, Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

