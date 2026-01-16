Michelin-starred restaurants in Atlanta

Michelin stars are the highest honor in the culinary world and are currently awarded to only 3,766 restaurants around the world. Restaurants inspectors dine at each restaurant many times and evaluate based on five main criteria: ingredient quality, harmony of flavors, mastery of culinary techniques, how the chef's personality shines through their cuisine, and consistency. You can read more about the award here.

Using data from the latest Michelin Guides, Stacker compiled a list of every Michelin-starred restaurant in Atlanta. Across the U.S., the cities with the most Michelin-starred restaurants include New York City (69), San Francisco (26), Washington D.C. (23), Chicago (20), and Los Angeles (15).

Omakase Table

- Rating: 1 Star

- Cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3330 Piedmont Rd. NE, #22A, Atlanta, GA, 30305, USA

O by Brush

- Rating: 1 Star

- Cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3009 Peachtree Rd. NE, Ste. 140, Atlanta, GA, 30305, USA

Atlas

- Rating: 1 Star

- Cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 88 W. Paces Ferry Rd. NW, Atlanta, GA, 30305, USA

Bacchanalia

- Rating: 1 Star

- Cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1460 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd., Ste. A, Atlanta, GA, 30318, USA

Hayakawa

- Rating: 1 Star

- Cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1055 Howell Mill Rd., Atlanta, GA, 30318, USA

Lazy Betty

- Rating: 1 Star

- Cuisine: Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 999 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, GA, 30309, USA

Mujō

- Rating: 1 Star

- Cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 691 14th St. NW, Ste. C, Atlanta, GA, 30318, USA

