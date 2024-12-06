Melissa Etheridge announces new co-headlining dates with Indigo Girls

Melissa Etheridge has announced a new co-headlining tour with Indigo Girls.

The artists are teaming up for the Yes We Are tour, kicking off July 25 with a show at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. It will hit 30 cities before wrapping Oct. 12 in Phoenix.

Artists presales are set to begin Dec. 10 at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public starting Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. A complete list of tour dates can be found at MelissaEtheridge.com and IndigoGirls.com.

The new dates will mark the second year in a row Etheridge and the Indigo Girls have toured together. They co-headlined a set of dates last summer, as well.

But before she hits the road with Indigo Girls, Etheridge has several solo dates on the schedule. Her next show is happening Jan. 19 at the 30A Songwriters Festival in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.