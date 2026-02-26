Matchbox Twenty says it will release 'lost North sessions' on Friday

Matchbox Twenty's album North came out in 2012, but some songs that didn't make the final cut are hitting streaming on Friday for the first time.

The band announced on Instagram Thursday, "The lost North sessions, finally in one place. We're bringing 5 tracks together tomorrow ... available on all streaming platforms for the very first time. See you at midnight."

The songs in question are "Don't Wanna Be Loved," "Waiting on a Train," "I Believe in Everything," "Help Me Through This" and "Straight For This Life." And they aren't exactly lost — they were originally released as bonus tracks on a deluxe edition of the album, a Target exclusive edition of the album and a Japanese version of the album.

However, as the band notes, all five tracks never appeared together on any of those editions, so this new release does indeed put them "in one place" — and on streaming services, where they never were available previously.

Matchbox Twenty has been teasing the release on Instagram for the last couple of days, most recently via a video of the band working in the studio, paired with a voice-over from singer Rob Thomas that was recorded live at a concert.

After reminiscing about the days when a B-side meant the flip side of a 7-inch vinyl single, Rob goes on to tell the audience, "Now a B-side means something that didn't make your record. You put out a record, you only have so much space on it, and you have all these little songs, your little children that are homeless out in the world and don't really get a lot of love."

North was Matchbox Twenty's first album to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200.

