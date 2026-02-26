Manchester names train stop after Olivia Dean ahead of BRIT Awards

This year's BRIT Awards — the U.K. equivalent of the Grammys — will take place Saturday in Manchester, England, and in honor of the occasion, a local landmark has been named after one of this year's leading nominees.

Manchester's Deansgate train station has been renamed Olivia Deansgate station, to mark the fact that Olivia has a leading five nominations going into the awards, along with fellow Grammy winner Lola Young. Olivia will also be performing at the awards show, along with Harry Styles, Alex Warren, the singing voices of HUNTR/X, sombr and Mark Ronson.

In other Olivia Dean news, she's been named Record Store Day Ambassador for the U.K. version of the event, which will take place across the country's independent record stores on April 18.

Olivia says in a statement, "Independent record stores are such special spaces to discover and share music - to actually touch it and feel it. I’ve found so much inspiration in the records I’ve collected over the years and am so grateful for all the hidden gems I’ve found."

To celebrate the occasion, Olivia is releasing a special 7-inch vinyl for Record Store Day U.K. called Live at the BBC that features her versions of songs by other artists, including Carole King. It won't be available in the U.S., unfortunately, so maybe check online.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.