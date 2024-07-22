Madonna's son David tells people not to worry, he's not "starving"

One of Madonna's six children caused quite a stir by telling people during an Instagram Live that he didn't have any food.

As People reports, David Banda, who recently moved out of his mother's place, was asked during the IG Live how he liked living on his own. He clarified that he was sharing his place with his girlfriend, but then said, "It's lovely to experience it being 9 o'clock at night, me being hungry and realizing that I don't have enough money to get food, but we don't have enough food in the house and scavenging. It's fun."

Considering his mother is a multimillionaire, David's comments raised eyebrows — so much so that he had to take to his Instagram Story on Sunday to clarify his comments. He wrote, "TO ALL OF THOSE CONCERNED My mother is very supportive of me. She has always been supportive of me. I am very happy in my life and I am not living out on the streets, starving!"

"Please stop worrying everything is good," he concluded.

David is one of four children Madonna adopted from Malawi; her daughters Mercy, Stella and Estere are also from that African country. Her oldest child, Lourdes, is from her relationship with trainer Carlos Leon; her son Rocco is from her marriage to director Guy Ritchie.

