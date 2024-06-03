Madonna wishes her father a happy 93rd birthday: "Love you to the moon and back"

Madonna may be a pop culture icon and a mother of six, but she's still daddy's little girl.

She took to Instagram Sunday to wish her father, Silvio Ciccone, a happy 93rd birthday. "To The O.G. Daddy—-Happy 93rd Birthday Silvio!" she wrote. "Congratulations for riding the roller coaster of life with humor and sanity intact. Thank you for sharing your mantra in life with me: which is. 'Im Gonna Go until the Wheels fall off.' Nothing can stop us! Love you to the moon and back."

The caption was accompanied by photos of her embracing her father backstage during her recently concluded Celebration tour; a picture from 2021 when Madonna visited Silvio at his home in Michigan for his 90th birthday; a photo of him onstage with her during what looks like her Blond Ambition tour era; a family photo of her parents — including her late mother, also named Madonna — and her many siblings as children; a photo of her parents holding her as a baby; and a photo of Silvio as a boy.

Among those commenting on the post was LaToya Jackson, sister of Michael and Janet Jackson. She wrote, "How sweet, how beautiful, thank you for sharing! For those out there cherish your parents while they're still with us, he's one year younger than my mother! Life is precious, life is sweet."

One fan commented, "I mean, some people invented computers, some people get gold medals, some find antidotes and so and so. But this gentleman can say that he created MADONNA !!!"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.