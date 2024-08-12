Lorde deletes all Instagram posts

Whether she meant to or not, Lorde has given the "Green Light" to intense new album speculation.

The "Royals" artist has deleted all of her posts on Instagram, often recognized as the international sign among musicians for "something big is about to be announced."

The profile's bio remains, which reads, "THE THEMES ARE ALWAYS THE SAME— A RETURN TO INNOCENCE— THE MYSTERIES OF THE BLOOD— AN ITCH FOR THE TRANSCENDENTAL."

Lorde has been dropping hints about new music for over a year now. In a June teaser, she posted a series of symbols, including the letter L and the number 4. The next Lorde album, the follow-up to 2021's Solar Power, will be her fourth record.

Meanwhile, Lorde put out a cover of "Take Me to the River" in March for the tribute album to Talking Heads' Stop Making Sense and hopped on a remix of Charli XCX's "Girl, so confusing" in June.

If you're starving for Lorde content amid the Instagram wipe, perhaps you'll find comfort in revisiting her @OnionRingsWorldwide onion ring review account, which is still up.

