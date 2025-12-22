Lola Young resurfaces: 'Can't wait to see you in 2026'

Lola Young seen out with Lily Allen and Olivia Rodrigo at Lily Allen's Christmas Party at Stringfellows on December 19, 2025 in London, England. (Dave Benett/Getty Images for Stringfellows)

After collapsing at a festival back in September, Lola Young wrote to fans that she was "going away for a while" to "work on myself." Now, she's checking in with an update.

The "Messy" singer, who's nominated for the best new artist Grammy, wrote on Instagram, "Hey, I just want to express gratitude to everyone who has given me time and space to gather myself and get my head in a better place." She thanks fans for their "love and support," adding, "...[It] has helped more than you will ever know."

Lola then writes, "I hope to gradually get back to performing and continuing to pursue my dreams. Happy holidays to you all and can't wait to see you in 2026."

She sums up by sharing, "Life is a journey, nothing is perfect but today I am doing well. All my love always, Lola."

Among the celebrities offering Lola support in the comments were Gigi Perez, Flavor Flav and SZA, who wrote, "Love you starfire angel !!!!! Your music is FULL of longevity and substance! We're so grateful for you."

Lola was also seen publicly on Dec. 19 attending a Christmas event with Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen.

