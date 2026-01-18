Warming station opening in Cherokee County as bitter cold continues

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — With no break in bitter nighttime temperatures expected over the next few days, the Homeless Coalition of Cherokee County is opening a warming station to help people stay safe from the cold.

The warming station will open Sunday night at His Hands Church on Molly Lane in Woodstock. It will also be open Monday and Tuesday nights, as temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s.

Organizers say guests can arrive between 6 and 8 p.m. and will depart by 8 a.m. the following morning.

The warming station is available to anyone in need of a warm place to stay during the cold weather.