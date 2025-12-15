Warming centers open across metro Atlanta due to frigid weather

ATLANTA — Warming centers are opening due to freezing temperatures across metro Atlanta.

DeKalb County officials will extend its hours of warming centers through Wednesday.

Officials say Frontline Response International on Gresham Road, St. Vincent de Paul on Chamblee Tucker Road and Exchange Park Intergenerational Center on Columbia Drive are opening their doors for those looking for a warm shelter.

The Buford Senior Center in Buford, the Gwinnett County Community Resource Center at Bethany Church Road, the Shorty Howell Activity Building in Duluth, Lawrenceville Senior Center and Best Friend Park Gym are all opening as warming centers.

The Gwinnett County warming stations will be available beginning on Monday at 6 p.m. until 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Residents who visit the sites will be able to warm up, eat a meal, and get some rest, Gwinnett County officials said.

Officials add during this time, the Mason Mill Recreation Center will not be open.

For more information about the Gwinnett County warming stations, visit the official website here.