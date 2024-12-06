US job growth surged in November, adding 227,000 jobs

Sign text closeup for help wanted with red and white colors by entrance to store
Holiday hiring (Andriy Blokhin - stock.adobe.com)


Job growth surged in November, an expected rebound after hurricanes and striking workers heavily distorted the October data.

The US economy added 227,000 jobs last month, as striking and weather-waylaid employees went back to work and bolstered a steady stream of employment gains, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Friday.

October’s job gains, which tallied 12,000 in the first estimate, were revised higher to 36,000.

The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.2% from 4.1%.

Economists were expecting a net gain of 200,000 jobs and for the unemployment rate to stay at 4.1%, according to FactSet.


0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!