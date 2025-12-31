Three students from metro Atlanta high school set to perform at 2026 Rose Parade

JOHNS CREEK, GA — Be sure to tune in on New Years Day for the Pasadena Tournament of Roses and 137th Rose Parade to cheer for three Johns Creek High School students taking part in the celebration.

Students in the Bands of America Honor Band have been practicing all week for their big performance in this year’s parade.

Johns Creek High School students: Amelie Roy, Aaron Rogalski, and Chloe Clouser, are three of the 250 students chosen to be a part of the marching band.

Roy is a junior and plays trombone, Rogalski is also a junior and plays alto saxophone, and Clouser is a senior and color guard performer.

This year’s honor band director Richard Saucedo says this is a once in a lifetime experience for students to be a part of the Pasadena Rose Parade.

“To be part of this opportunity is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for students, and a testimony to their dedication to music,” says director Richard Saucedo. “The Rose Parade® is one of our country’s national pageantry treasures. The 2026 Honor Band members are ambassadors of America’s scholastic music and arts programs, as well as their schools and communities.”

The Rose Parade is themed “The Magic in Teamwork” this year and will stretch 5.5 miles along Pasadena’s famed Colorado Boulevard, featuring beautiful floral floats, spirited marching bands, and talented equestrian units.