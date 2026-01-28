‘The Stitch’ project over Downtown Connector moves into new phase

ATLANTA — A project to build a 14-acre park in Atlanta is moving into a new phase.

The major, multi-million dollar plan called The Stitch aims to physically and economically reconnect parts of the city divided by the construction of the Downtown Connector decades ago.

A nine member board of directors will now oversee the development of the project. President and CEO Jack Cebe of Stitch, Inc. says is a critical milestone.

“This entity, much like the Atlanta Beltline or the Piedmont Park Conservancy will bring the necessary resources to a iconic space like The Stitch,” Cebe said.

Officials hope to start construction on phase one of the project next year.