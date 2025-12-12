Smyrna police officers hailed as heroes for saving infant

SMYRNA, GA — Two metro Atlanta police officers are being commended for their swift actions after saving a baby earlier this week.

MPO Edwards and Officer Lahr responded to a emergency call around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday after being informed a baby boy “had gone limp and became unresponsive.”

Upon arrival, the baby’s parents handed the baby to officers. The baby’s eyes were open, but unresponsive, police said.

“His body was limp, and he was experiencing shallow breathing. MPO Edwards began CPR while Officer Lahr stabilized the baby’s head and maintained an open airway,” Smyrna police officials said.

After several cycles, the officers noticed the baby’s breathing increase.

“Moments later, the baby grabbed Officer Lahr’s finger and began to squeeze an encouraging sign of responsiveness,” Smyrna police officials said.

Smyrna fire department crews arrived after and continued to provide care.

“Today we want to recognize MPO Edwards and Officer Lahr for their recent heroic act of service, which reflects the highest standards of training and excellence within our department. Through their quick thinking, professionalism, and training, MPO Edwards and Officer Lahr worked together to deliver lifesaving aid to an infant in critical condition,” Smyrna police officials said. “Their actions embody the highest level of service, compassion, and dedication to the citizens of Smyrna.”

Police body camera footage shows the officers’ heroism.