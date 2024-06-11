Several Georgia companies, employers named among Forbes list of ‘Best Employers for New Grads’

Several Georgia companies, employers named among Forbes’ ‘America’s Best Employers for New Grads’ (File Photo) (Artisteer/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ATLANTA — As college graduations wind down, the Class of 2024 is getting ready to head into the workforce.

And there’s some good news for graduates who are looking to work in Georgia: Forbes named several Georgia companies as the “Best Employers for New Grads” for 2024.

Forbes said it partnered with Statista marketing researchers to survey 100,000 young professionals over the past three years. The respondents, who had only few years of work experience, rated if they were likely to recommend their employer to others.

They also rated the company’s pay, benefits, if there was room for advancing in the company and inclusion.

Forbes then narrowed down the list to the top 400. Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines flew higher above the rest and claimed the top spot on the list.

Delta took the No. 1 spot over In-N-Out Burger, American Express, Dutch Bros. Coffee and UCLA Health.

At least three other companies or employers based in Georgia made the cut: No. 185 Gwinnett County Public Schools, No. 248 Cox Enterprises and No. 257 Coca-Cola.

Gwinnett County Public Schools is one of only two public school districts to make the list. It also finished ahead of several Ivy League Schools.

“This honor speaks volumes about our organizational culture and values,” Superintendent Dr. Calvin Watts said. “It reflects our school district’s commitment to creating a supportive and dynamic work environment where new graduates can thrive and develop professionally. As such, we believe in fostering a culture of inclusivity, innovation, and excellence, where every employee feels valued and empowered.”

You can click here to view the full list.





