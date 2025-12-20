Record number of people expected to shop on last Saturday before Christmas

FILE PHOTO: Christmas deals are already starting to be rolled out this year.

ATLANTA — The National Retail Federation expects the number of shoppers on the last Saturday before Christmas known as “Super Saturday” to reach record numbers.

An estimated 158.9 million consumers plan to shop on “Super Saturday,” according to a survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights and Analytics. That is an increase from 69.5 million in 2024. NRF officials say, “46.2 million people will do so exclusively in-store, while 41.1 million will shop online only.”

“As the final Saturday before Dec. 25, Super Saturday is a significant shopping event for both consumers and retailers,” NRF Vice President of Industry and Consumer Insights Katherine Cullen said.

The top destinations where consumers plan to finish their shopping include online (46%), department stores (33%), and discount stores (26%), the survey found.

NRF officials add that clothing and accessories, toys, gift cards, books, music, movies, video games, personal care or beauty items are among the top gifts that shoppers have purchased so far.

“This year’s event falls only five days before the Christmas holiday, and consumers will shop across retailers and channels in search of the final gifts on their lists and other holiday items they need to complete a memorable holiday season,” Cullen said.

The survey found consumers completed 51% of their holiday shopping on average as of early December.

“For those who still had more than half of their items left on their shopping lists, top reasons included that they were still trying to figure out what to buy (33%), had other financial priorities before December (25%) or were waiting for family and friends to let them know what gifts they wanted (23%),” NRF officials added.

Prosper Insights & Analytics Executive Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist says three in 10 shoppers plan to give an experience this year, including art classes or tickets to an event.

“Along with tangible items, gifts of experience continue to be a popular choice for people looking to create memories with loved ones,” Rist said. “This figure has grown in popularity over the past 10 years, when only 22% of shoppers expected to give an experience in 2015.”