New barbecue restaurant coming to Ansley Mall

File image of barbecue ribs.

By WSBTV

ATLANTA — A new barbecue restaurant is coming to a popular northeast Atlanta shopping center.

Lewis Barbecue, which has locations in Charleston and Greenville will open up its third store at Ansley Mall.

The Atlanta BeltLine opened its segment behind the mall last year.

The shopping center features several other restaurants, including Bantam and Biddy, Brooklyn Bagel and Chopt Creative Salad Co.

The restaurant is known for having Central Texas-style barbecue and opened up its first location in 2015, according to its website.

It is unclear where in the mall the restaurant will be located.

The restaurant said it hopes to open sometime in 2025.


0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!