NBA legend Shaq promoted to Henry County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Community Relations

HENRY COUNTY, GA — NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is known for his undeniable impact on the court. He is currently making a case that his impact off the court is just as massive as his 7′1 towering frame.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced O’Neal’s promotion to Chief of Community Relations, an expanded leadership role focused on strengthening community trust through consistent service, officials said.

O’Neal, who has served as the HCSO’s Director of Community Relations for the past five years, has never been a stranger to giving back to the community with his positive outreach and philanthropic efforts.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office officials calls that the most significant five-year community engagement impact to date.

“Public safety works best when the community and law enforcement work together,” O’Neal said. “This role is about being present and creating opportunities for our youth and families. I’m honored to serve Henry County in this way.”

Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said the promotion is a reflection of the agency’s belief that public safety starts with strong relationships.

“When relationships are strong, communication improves, cooperation increases, and prevention becomes possible,” he said.

Under Shaq’s tutelage, the office has:

Hosted or supported roughly 370 community events

Provided 25,000 meals to local families through student-focused initiatives and Thanks4Giving

Distributed 15,000 gifts to children through the Shop with a Deputy program

Recorded over 42,000 community interactions

“These numbers reflect something bigger than outreach; they reflect access and trust,” Scandrett said.

He adds that O’Neal has helped connect the Henry County Sheriff’s Office with the public by showing up, listening and serving with consistency.

The NBA Hall of Famer has focused his time and energy on multiple programs designed to create positive, consistent touchpoints with youth and families, Henry County Sheriff’s Office officials said. The programs include the Shaquille O’Neal Sports Spectacular Summer Camp, Thanks4Giving holiday meal distributions, and the Ride4Unity Cross County Bike Ride.

O’Neal played for several teams during his career and won four NBA titles.

NBA legend Shaq promoted to Henry County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Community Relations (Henry County Sheriff’s Office)