Morris Brown College receives more than $800,000 for safety upgrades and scholarships

ATLANTA — Morris Brown College is receiving more than $800,000 to support scholarships and campus safety improvements.

The Atlanta-based historically Black college and university is getting $810,000, with most of the funding coming from federal grants. More than $100,000 was donated by rapper and actor T.I. and the Sixth District African Methodist Episcopal Church.

Congresswoman Nikema Williams presented a $700,000 federal grant that will be used to enhance campus security. Williams says additional security is needed at HBCUs nationwide.

“Since 2022 the UNCF found that half of the nation’s 101 HBCUs have received targeted threats of violence,” Williams said.

Williams noted Morris Brown College was among the schools targeted by bomb threats last fall and was forced into lockdown.

“Morris Brown was one of the campuses across the country that was forced into lockdown after reported bomb threats targeting HBCUs across the country,” Williams said. She added that the threats are a growing trend among historically Black colleges and universities.

Williams says the federal funding will support campus safety efforts.

“These funds will support critical emergency response work, stronger safety communications, real-time risks and threat assessments, and additional public safety personnel,” Williams said.

The remaining $110,000, donated by T.I. and the Sixth District AME Church, will go toward scholarships and the school’s general fund.

Morris Brown College President Dr. Kevin James says the donations will directly benefit students.

“The funding would go towards our endowment and scholarships for students,” James said.

