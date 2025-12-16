More students nationwide applying to the University of Georgia

ATHENS, GA — Applications to Georgia’s flagship university continue to climb, with the University of Georgia seeing a significant increase in interest for the fall 2026 semester.

UGA received more than 34,000 applications for fall 2026 enrollment, a nearly 13 percent increase from last year. The university says applications came from 49 states and Washington, D.C.

Out-of-state interest also grew, with applications from outside Georgia rising by almost 18 percent.

Early decision applicants have already been notified of their admissions decisions. The regular decision application deadline is January 1, with decisions expected to be released in mid-March.

The university also reported improvements in student outcomes. UGA’s four-year graduation rate increased by two percent to 78 percent, and the school is now one of only nine public universities with a six-year graduation rate of 90 percent or higher.

University officials say the continued rise in applications reflects UGA’s growing popularity among college-bound students nationwide.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.