Metro Atlanta marks 41st Martin Luther King Jr. Day with reflection, service, and calls for unity

ATLANTA — Monday, January 19, marks the country’s 41st recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and members of the King family say the observance comes at a moment of reflection on the state of the nation and the work that remains.

Martin King, the son of the late civil rights leader, remembers the overwhelming elation of the first Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1986, saying, “the very first is always the most special.”

More than four decades later, King says progress toward his father’s dream of freedom, racial and economic justice and equality appears stalled.

“It feels like history in one sense is going backwards momentarily,” he said, describing these periods as long moments in history.

King urged collective hard work to maintain democracy and humanitarianism, saying his father consistently challenged people to improve themselves.

“He always challenged us to do better, to be better, and he set an example of what better looked like,” King said.

Communities across metro Atlanta are gathering Monday to honor the life and legacy of Dr. King. The annual King Day service at Ebenezer Baptist Church begins at 10 a.m.

Although King Day has been recognized nationally since 1986, Martin King says it is difficult to assess how close the nation is to fulfilling his father’s dream.

“I would like to say we are closer or at least we may be in a position where we can get closer” he said.

King’s wife, Arndrea Waters-King, says it is up to individuals to become “drum majors” for peace, justice and equity.

“Just when each and every one of us are standing in our power and doing our part, that is when we will create that beloved community that Martin Luther King Jr. saw and fought so hard for, for all of us,” she said.

The King family is also promoting the “Realize the Dream” initiative, which aims to unify Americans by completing 100 million hours of community service by Dr. King’s 100th birthday in 2029.

Martin King questioned how a wealthy nation can still face widespread hunger and lack of access to health care, saying, “we’re not in a developing country — this just makes no sense.”

Waters-King pointed to the country’s current climate of division, saying many people feel oppression is being legislated. She says the initiative is intended to bring people together, adding, “this is a way for us to all come together, to stand together instilling that beloved community.”

Still, King Day celebrations and volunteer opportunities are happening across metro Atlanta on this day.

In Clayton County, a King Day parade begins at 10 a.m. along Phoenix Boulevard and West Fayetteville Road.

Community celebrations are also planned in Cobb County, where a celebration runs from 10 a.m. to noon at the Jennie Anderson Theatre featuring music, dance and other performances.

Lawrenceville is hosting a downtown parade beginning at 11 a.m., and Stonecrest is holding a 10 a.m. parade presented by the DeKalb County branch of the NAACP.

The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is observed as a day of celebration and service, honoring Dr. King’s life and legacy while encouraging continued action toward economic and social justice for everyone.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters & Graham Carroll contributed to this story.