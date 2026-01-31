Metro Atlanta authorities warn of slippery road conditions, reports of drivers stuck in snow

HALL COUNTY, GA — Winter storm conditions are causing slippery roads across metro Atlanta Saturday.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is urging caution. Deputy Ritchie, who is patrolling northern Hall County, says that while main roads have been treated, slick spots remain.

“The snow is freezing on windshields, creating visibility issues,” Ritchie said. “If you can stay home, we ask that you do.”

Snow is falling across parts of north metro Atlanta and North Georgia as temperatures remain below freezing.

Meteorologists say snow is being reported in North Fulton, Forsyth, Gwinnett, Cobb, and Hall counties, with activity continuing to shift east and southeast through the day.

Drivers are encouraged to stay off the roads unless an emergency and to proceed with extreme caution.