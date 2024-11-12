Meet Penny and Porter: The iconic Pink Pig is bringing holiday magic to a new generation

Penny the Pink Pig (See Spark Go)

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The iconic Pink Pig is back to spread holiday cheer to a new generation of kids.

The beloved holiday tradition debuted as Priscilla the Pig at Macy’s nearly 70 years ago. Now, the Pink Pig is back, but this time, it’s Priscilla’s grandchildren, Penny and Porter.

Penny and Porter are trains that children can climb aboard and ride around the Georgia Festival of Trees at Gas South Convention Center from November 23 to December 1.

The Georgia Festival of Trees is the state’s largest holiday event focused on spreading holiday magic with a heart to end human trafficking.

The new Pink Pig will officially debut at the Opening Night Gala on Friday, November 22.

The pig-themed train for children and adults was first created in 1953 by Rich’s. The new version will transport guests on a magical ride through the Georgia Festival of Trees and will cost $5 per rider.