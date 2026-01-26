Lingering ice, freezing temps keep metro Atlanta roads hazardous Monday

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta is waking up to another morning of freezing temperatures after Ice Storm 2026 moved through the area. While the precipitation has ended, lingering ice is still creating hazardous conditions on roads across the region.

The WSB Traffic Center has been monitoring roadway conditions throughout the weekend and says icy spots remain on many surface streets, particularly in neighborhoods.

Brookhaven police warned officers overnight to be on the lookout for black ice as they headed home from their shifts, signaling that dangerous conditions remain. Drivers are urged to stay alert as they leave subdivisions and neighborhood streets.

Major school systems are closed Monday, meaning there are no school buses or students at bus stops. However, officials say road issues are still expected to linger, especially in north and east metro areas where the heaviest ice accumulation occurred.

The good news for drivers is that major interstates are in better shape. Crews continue treating interstates, including express lanes along Interstate 75, which remain closed until further notice as of Monday morning.

Cold temperatures are slowing the melting process. Monday’s high is expected to stay below freezing, even with sunshine returning later in the afternoon. Overnight lows will fall into the teens, making Tuesday morning temperatures extremely cold.

Officials warn that any remaining moisture on roads, sidewalks, or neighborhood streets could stay frozen for the next 36 hours.

Residents are also advised to be cautious around trees and power lines. Ice remains on some branches and lines, and wind gusts reaching up to 35 miles per hour could add extra stress to already weighed-down trees.

Officials continue to encourage residents to remain home Monday, citing ongoing concerns about icy road conditions.