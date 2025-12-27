Jonesboro High School marching band set perform at New Year’s celebration in London

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — The metro Atlanta community is coming together to celebrate the Jonesboro High School marching band as they prepare for a special performance in the New Year’s Day parade in London.

The Jonesboro High School marching band are preparing to perform at New Year’s celebration in London and are holding a public send off on Saturday evening at the high school gymnasium.

Band Director Lydell Goodwin has led the Majestic Marching Cardinals to participate at major events, including the White House Egg Roll and Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in 2024.

“Anyone who wants to come out and be a part of the magic and the celebration of the students and our community for even getting to this point,” he said.

The marching band will also receive an escort to the airport.

“We’re going to run through the airport like Home Alone,” Goodwin said.

The send off begins at the Jonesboro High School gym at 6 p.m.

In 2027, the Majestic Marching Cardinals will also perform at the Rose Parade in California.