Iconic downtown Ferris wheel reopens after repairs

ATLANTA — SkyView Atlanta is reopening Friday after repairs to the giant Ferris wheel near Centennial Olympic Park.

The attraction was temporarily shut down after officials say they believe a lightning strike hit the wheel’s main axle.

That axle had to be removed to ensure SkyView was safe to operate.

Officials say the Ferris wheel was dismantled and shipped to specialists in Missouri for repairs. Once the maintenance was complete, the parts were shipped back to Atlanta and reassembled downtown.

SkyView Atlanta will be reopened at 4pm, February 13.

WSB Radio’s Kathy White contributed to this story.