How to get around congestion in metro Atlanta as interstate construction projects continue

Atlanta highways

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — As construction projects on interstate routes across the metro Atlanta area continue, Triple Team Traffic has the best ways to help you get around.

Construction is happening now in both Gwinnett County and Midtown Atlanta.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields has the latest on the closures and some detours to get around this weekend.

According to Triple Team Traffic, roads will be busy as crews actively work on parts of Interstate 85 and I-20.

Repaving efforts are underway all weekend on parts of parts of I-85 in both directions between Jimmy Carter Boulevard and HWY316.

Shields said Satellite Boulevard and Buford Highway could help get around the slowdowns in Gwinnett County.

Separately, work crews will be on I-75 South, with a ramp on Moreland Avenue to I-85 northbound will be closed at times, with delays or slowdowns expected in the surrounding area.

