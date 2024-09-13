Here are some Friday the 13th deals you can grab before your luck runs out

Friday the 13th FILE PHOTO: Sheriff deputies in Georgia not looking for a man named Jason Voorhees, instead they're looking for someone named Michael Myers. (Thibault Renard/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By WSBTV

ATLANTA — It’s Friday the 13th and while some may think this is a day to live in some bubble wrap, you might actually have some luck.

A few fast food restaurants are offering up some deals you can snatch up before your luck runs out.

Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen glazed doughnuts for just 13 cents. To get the promo, you have to buy a dozen or 16-count Minis.


Click here for a list of Krispy Kreme locations around metro Atlanta.

If doughnuts aren’t satisfying your sweet tooth, you can head over to Wendy’s for a different treat.

The chain has started its Frosty the 13th promotion.

If you’ve got their app, you can snag a free fry of any size with another purchase.

And what goes best with fries from Wendy’s? A frosty. You can get their signature treat for just $1 in the app.

Click here for Wendy’s locations in metro Atlanta.


0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!