Gov. Kemp considers suspending Georgia gas tax as prices rise amid Middle East conflict

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is considering suspending the state’s gas tax as prices spike due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

“We’re just going to continue to watch the market for a few more days and we’ll monitor that as we go,” Gov. Kemp said.

Gov. Kemp says he does not want to overreact to what could be a short-term blip.

He notes he has suspended the 33-cent tax in the past to provide relief to Georgia drivers.

“We’ve done that very effectively in the past, but they’ve been very targeted and strategic,” he added.

In 2024, Kemp temporarily suspended the gas tax following Hurricane Helene.