Georgia State researchers develop music-based app to help stroke patients recover

ATLANTA — Researchers at Georgia State University are developing a new app that uses music to help stroke patients regain movement.

The app, called Key Stroke, is designed to help patients recover through piano-based exercises. Researcher Martin Norgaard says the focus is not on learning music, but on movement.

“The idea is not necessarily that you’re learning to play the piano, but that you are doing repetitive movements that facilitates motor recovery using an actual real piano and playing along with tunes and accompaniment,” Norgaard said.

Norgaard says the app is designed specifically to support recovery of upper extremity movement using the hands and fingers.

He says patients received a brain scan before using the app, then another one month later.

“And we see increased connectivity in the brain during the rest between motor area and auditory area, which is very exciting,” Norgaard said.

Norgaard says researchers saw improvement after just one month of using the app.

“When it comes to mirroring everyday movements in an instrument, I think the piano is unique,” he said.

Norgaard says the app is currently in testing and that researchers hope to develop it commercially. He says funding is needed to move the project forward.

“You set the iPad on the music stand or the piano and then it gives you very easy to follow visual cues on which keys to press,” Norgaard said.