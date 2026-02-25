Georgia Senate passes Rio’s Law requiring Autism response training for law enforcement

ATLANTA — A bill requiring law enforcement officers to receive training on the best ways to interact with individuals with Autism has passed the Georgia State Senate.

Known as Rio’s Law, the measure also creates a specialty license plate identifying a driver or passenger in a vehicle as having autism.

Sen. Brian Strickland is the sponsor of Rio’s Law, and says he knows first hand how beneficial the bill is.

“The biggest thing that I have learned as a dad of a child with Autism is as I consistently say Autism is a gift. I don’t think that its a disability,” Sen. Strickland said.

The bill also establishes a training for law enforcement in how to communicate with someone with Autism.

“It is such an important thing to make sure we have that uniformity around our state,” Sen. Strickland said.

Layla Luna, Rio’s mother, became emotional during the vote.

“Every great community has their moment. Thank you for recognizing our children,” said Luna.

“This is such an important bill and its personal to all of us,” Sen. Strickland added.

The measure now goes to the state house for a final vote.