Georgia, Florida agree to new contract to keep rivalry game in Jacksonville

Georgia v Florida JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 28: A general view before the start of a game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators at EverBank Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, FL. — University of Georgia and University of Florida officials have agreed on a new contract to keep their football rivalry game in Jacksonville.

Under the current contract, EverBank Stadium is hosting the game this year through 2025 before officials began a major renovation project. The new contract announced on Friday goes into effect in 2028 and lasts until 2031.

The news comes two days after it was confirmed that the game would move to Atlanta in 2026 and Tampa in 2027.

“The annual Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville is one of the greatest traditions in college sports, and we are excited the game will return to EverBank Stadium in 2028,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said.

“We are fortunate to have a pair of exceptional venues in Atlanta and Tampa that will host the game for the next two years as the Georgia-Florida matchup joins a long line of major events to take place in those two cities, which have hosted both the Super Bowl and the College Football Playoff National Championship. Our goal, as always, is to create a first-class experience for our student-athletes, staff and fans, and this temporary move, along with the stadium renovations in Jacksonville, will only enhance the storied Georgia-Florida rivalry,” he added.

The Georgia-Florida game has been played in Jacksonville every year since 1933 with the exception of 1994 and 1995 when the current Jacksonville stadium was being built. The teams played a home-and-home series for those two years in Gainesville and Athens.

This year’s game will air live on Channel 2 in the first season of SEC on ABC. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

GEORGIA-FLORIDA TV SCHEDULE

Friday, 7 p.m. SEC GameDay on 2: UGA-UF rivalry special, live from Jacksonville

Saturday, 11 a.m. GameDay on 2 pregame show

Saturday, 3:30 p.m., No. 2 Georgia vs. Florida

Saturday, 11:30 p.m. SEC GameDay on 2 postgame show



