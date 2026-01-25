Georgia Emergency Management briefing warns of overnight refreeze, urges residents to stay home

ATLANTA — Georgia emergency and transportation officials are urging residents to stay off the roads as winter weather continues to impact the state and a refreeze is expected overnight into Monday.

During a Sunday briefing, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency officials, warned that even if conditions appear improved in some areas, freezing rain and sleet could refreeze later, making roads hazardous again.

Georgia DOT Commissioner Russell McMurray said crews have been working since Friday night, pre-treating and brining more than 18,000 miles of roadway using about 1.5 million gallons of brine and 2,500 tons of salt aggregate.

As the storm evolves, McMurray said GDOT is relocating additional personnel and equipment to the hardest-hit areas.

“We are relocating about 70 staff and 42 pieces of equipment to address this wedge area,” McMurray said, pointing to impacts stretching from east metro Atlanta toward Augusta, north through Athens and Gainesville, and along the Georgia 400 corridor into Forsyth, Dawson and Lumpkin counties.

McMurray said high winds are now creating additional challenges, with trees falling and blocking roadways. At least 24 state routes have experienced closures, particularly in north Georgia and parts of metro Atlanta in Cobb and Gwinnett Counties.

“We do expect a refreeze tonight,” McMurray said. “If a roadway looks good now, don’t expect it to be good overnight or into the morning.”

Colonel Billy Hitchens with the Georgia Department of Public Safety said a motorist struck a GDOT truck and then a commercial vehicle enforcement officer Saturday night, temporarily halting road treatment efforts.

“When you see those people, give extra space and let them do their job,” Hitchens said. If you must get out on the road, please drive at the appropriate speed. That may not be the speed limit. You may not be able to see the ice.”

Georgia Emergency Management officials also shared safety reminders for residents dealing with power outages and cold temperatures, including using generators outdoors and at least 20 feet away from homes to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Officials urged residents to watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia, and to avoid unnecessary travel. Georgia State Parks has opened warming stations for public use, with fees waived for those seeking shelter.

Officials say they will continue monitoring conditions as the storm continues.