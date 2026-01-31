GDOT prepares nearly 800 trucks, resources for winter storm

ATLANTA — This weekend’s winter storm across metro Atlanta and other parts of Georgia is presenting a different challenge for the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Instead of ice, crews will be working to plow snow as the storm moves through. GDOT spokeswoman Natalie Dale says the department has nearly 800 pieces of equipment ready to assist.

“That includes dump trucks, plow trucks, and our brine trucks,” Dale said. “Our F-150s can also be fitted with plow blades. We really make the best use of all of our equipment.”

Dale emphasized that staying off the roads is the best way for drivers to stay safe.

Many state leaders are encouraging people to stay safe, stay prepared and to stay off the roads as conditions are bad.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency this week ahead of the winter storm. Warming shelters are also open across the metro Atlanta area for those in need.