Families invited to share stories for addiction awareness exhibit coming to Carrollton

CARROLLTON, GA — Georgia families impacted by addiction are being invited to share their stories as part of a national art exhibit coming to Carrollton this fall.

The exhibit, called the Into Light Project, features portraits of people who died from drug overdoses.

Ginny Bouchard, executive director of Carroll County Mental Health Advocates and The Recovery Spot of West Georgia, says the exhibit highlights the personal stories behind the overdose crisis.

“The exhibit puts faces and stories to the overdose crisis,” Bouchard said.

The national exhibit features portrait drawings created by professional artists working with families of those lost to addiction.

“Into Light Project is a national art exhibit that honors the lives of individuals lost to overdose, and it’s through powerful portrait drawings created by professional artists working with local families,” Bouchard said.

Bouchard says the project also highlights the people behind the statistics.

“The overdose crisis is often talked about in numbers, but every number represents a person and that someone’s child or family member,” Bouchard said.

She says families whose loved ones are featured will receive the original portrait once the exhibit ends.

“So for the original, the family gets gifted at the end, and then there will be a replica traveling exhibit that’s going to go to different areas of the state,” Bouchard said.

Bouchard says the exhibit is also designed to encourage conversations about recovery resources.

“The Into Light Project help shows us that these were people that had dreams, and talents, and families who loved them deeply,” Bouchard said.

Organizers say submissions are currently being accepted from Georgia families who want to share their stories before the exhibit arrives in Carrollton this fall.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.