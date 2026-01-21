Cold Arctic air, winter storm could impact metro Atlanta and north Georgia this weekend

ATLANTA — Cold Arctic air is expected to move south this weekend, bringing very cold temperatures and the potential for an impactful winter storm across metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

Forecasters say winter precipitation could begin during the day Saturday and continue through at least Sunday evening, with the heaviest impacts expected between Saturday night and late Sunday afternoon. While it is still early in the forecast period, there is concern that significant snow, sleet, or freezing rain could develop.

Here is a look at the last 24 hours from the ECMWF valid for Saturday night then Sunday morning and you can see how things have trended warmer for spots.



Again, this doesn't mean this is any less potent, it just means the SNOW, SLEET and FREEZING RAIN lines have shifted in… pic.twitter.com/2DTxBE24LY — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) January 21, 2026

Guidance for the Major Winter Storm shifted north a little overnight, further expanding the areas forecast to be impacted Friday through this weekend. Here are the latest Key Messages. pic.twitter.com/ljRYn7zyyR — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) January 21, 2026

If ice, sleet, or snow falls, the primary impacts would likely be hazardous travel conditions. Winter storms can also bring power outages and business closures, with possible impacts to some school districts depending on how the wintry mix develops.

Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing in parts of north Georgia early Saturday, with colder air spreading across the rest of the region as the day progresses. Forecast models currently estimate total precipitation amounts of one to two inches across metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

WSB Radio will continue to monitor the forecast closely as the weekend approaches and provide updates as conditions become clearer.