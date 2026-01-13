Cobb County commission adds more money to construction of veterans memorial

COBB COUNTY, GA — It’s been in the works since 2015, but on Tuesday, the Cobb County commission approved a measure that will allow forward progress for the county’s veterans memorial, which has seen rising construction costs through the years.

All members of the commission said “yes” to giving $2M of SPLOST money to the project. Commission Chair Lisa Cupid says it’s been a long time coming.

“Having the money in place gets us substantially to the point of being able to actualize this project,” Cupid said.

Former US Army Captain Donna Rowe, president of the Veterans Memorial Foundation, is grateful to the commission.

“This has been a 10-year journey to finally do what was intended and what was honorable at the beginning in 2015,” said Rowe.

The memorial will be located on Fairground Street next to the Cobb Civic Center.