Chick-fil-A kicks off year-long celebration marking 80 years in business

Starting Monday, Chick-fil-A's across the country will be rolling out four new retro-style cup designs. Mixed in with the new cups will be 3,000 golden hand cups. (PHOTO: Chick-fil-A

ATLANTA — To celebrate 80 years in business, Chick-fil-A is kicking off a year-long celebration of favorites.

The “Newstalgia”-inspired celebrations begin Monday, January 5 nationwide.

Four retro style cups will come back from the archives with a new design every few weeks and speciality plush cows will roll out throughout the year.

Frosted sodas and floats join the permanent menu, combining Chick-fil-A Icedream® with guests’ favorite fountain beverages.

3000 Golden Fan Cup winners will receive free Chick-fil-A for a year.

“This year marks more than an anniversary — it’s a celebration of the memories, meals and meaningful moments that have brought people together at Chick-fil-A for generations,” said Khalilah Cooper, vice president of brand strategy, advertising & media in a press release.