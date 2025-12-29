Buddhist monks greet massive Georgia crowds on 2,300 mile Walk For Peace

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. – Over 1,000 Georgians gathered Monday at Trillith Studios in Fayetteville to greet the nineteen Buddhist monks travelling across the country on their Walk For Peace. Embarking from Fort Worth, Texas this past October, these monks have crossed the southeast on foot, sleeping outdoors and stopping in cities along the way to share their teachings and pray with communities for “peace, loving kindness and compassion.”

Many in the massive crowd had followed the monks along their journey via Facebook, where the “Walk For Peace” page provides a map, live progress tracker, and ways to support the cause. Many brought blankets, coats and supplies for the monks. Some waved signs with messages of support. Others just came to listen.

The group’s leader, the Venerable Bhikkhu Pannakara, prayed with the crowd and shared the monks’ message of mindfulness, breaking away from the distractions of the world and practicing compassion for others.

Although the walk began in Texas, the monks come from Buddhist communities across the country--including one here in Georgia. Phra Ajarnh Maha Dam Phommasan, a senior monk from Wat Lao Buddha Khanti temple in Snellville, began the journey in Texas before being struck by a car in November. After a life-saving leg amputation, Phommasan returned to his Gwinnett County home yesterday.

Previous stops in West Point, Moreland, and Sharpsburg were attended by hundreds, and the crowds seems to grow larger each day. Next, the monks will host an Evening Peace Assembly Monday night in Morrow before continuing northeast around Atlanta, toward Athens and beyond. Their final destination is Washington, D.C., to host a peace talk at the nation’s capital in February.

The Venerable Pannakara thanked the crowd and said the monks were “overwhelmed” by the love and support they’ve received in Georgia. “I believe,” he said, “with all of us together, to Washington, D.C., we can make a difference.”

You can follow the monks on their journey through their Facebook page.

