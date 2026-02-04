Brookhaven police honored by PETA after puppy rescue

BROOKHAVEN, GA — The Brookhaven Police Department is receiving recognition from PETA following the rescue of a three-month-old Maltipoo in an alleged animal cruelty case.

PETA says its Emergency Response Team contacted Brookhaven police after receiving tips about a social media video showing a woman repeatedly striking the puppy and grabbing the dog by the skin on its back. Investigators initially did not know the identity of the person in the video.

“PETA received a tip within a matter of about four hours, we had located the suspect’s legal name and physical address,” PETA Emergency Response Team Director Kristin Rickman said.

Police arrested 19-year-old Aspen Easterling a day later. Authorities say Easterling, a Twitch streamer, now faces animal cruelty charges.

Brookhaven police report the puppy is safe and appears to be in good health.

PETA is recognizing the Brookhaven Police Department with its Compassionate Police Department Award for its professionalism and swift action in the case.