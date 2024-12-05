Better Business Bureau warns public about holiday light scams ahead of Christmas

ATLANTA — As you plan to get into the Christmas spirit with festive lights and decorations, the Better Business Bureau is warning everyone to be cautious and aware of possible scams involving businesses offering selling or offering to hang lights on your home or front lawn this holiday season.
Every year, the Better Business Bureau receives complaints about false advertisements and fake promises for holiday decor.
One consumer reported to the BBB that they lost money making a purchase for lights to be decorated on their home only to find out they had been ripped off.
“I ordered some very large Halloween displays at a great price. After more than expected and several emails they said my order was shipped. I found tracking # and tracked it to a very small town in NC and the package had been delivered to a mailbox via USPS,” the consumer said. “These would not fit in a mailbox and the company will not refund until the merchandise is returned.”
The consumer said they lost $98 due to this incident.
How to avoid holiday décor scams:
- Do your research before you buy. Before you purchase on an unfamiliar website, check out the company. Make sure they have working contact information. This should include a telephone number, email address, and, preferably, a physical address. Look on other websites for reviews of the company and reports of scams. You can always look for business ratings and customer reviews on BBB.org.
- Be wary of deals that seem too good to be true. Keep in mind that large decorations that involve special lights and technology are expensive and may be costly to ship, too. If you find something amazing for cheap, it could be a scam.
- Don’t make quick purchases on social media. Scam advertisers can track your buying habits from social media ads and target you with specific products they think you’ll fall for. Don’t buy anything on impulse while scrolling through your feed. Do research first to avoid getting scammed.
- Always use your credit card for online purchases. Credit card companies allow you to dispute fraudulent charges, a resource you may not have if you purchase an item with a debit or gift card. If you’re being asked to pay via wire transfer, a prepaid gift card, or a digital wallet app, it could be a scam.