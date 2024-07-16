Back-to school-drives, giveaways and events happening in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA —With the upcoming school year less than a month away for the metro Atlanta area, there are many back-to-school drives, events and giveaways for those in need.

Here is a list of upcoming back-to-school drives, events and supply giveaways:

It Takes a Village Drive-thru School Supplies Giveaway

WHAT: A school supply giveaway for Fulton County District 5 Residents only will feature backpacks filled with school supplies for those in need. Attendees must register for the event.

WHERE: Wolf Creek Library 3100 Enon Rd SW South Fulton

WHEN: July 19th from 5 P.M. – 6 P.M. (drive-thru)

Atlanta Public Schools Back-to-School Bash

WHAT: Atlanta Public Schools Back-to-School Bash will feature free backpacks, school supplies, and resources for students and their families. Attendees must register for this event.

WHERE: 285 Andrew Young International Blvd

WHEN: July 20 from 9 A.M. – 1 P.M.

Trucks and Tunes Back-to-School Block Party

WHAT: The back-to-school block party will feature a book bag giveaway from Lithonia Middle School, health screening from DeKalb County Public Health, food trucks, games, and more.

WHERE: 2515 Park Dr. in Lithonia

WHEN: July 20 from 4 P.M. – 7 P.M.

KISS 104.1 ShoesDay

WHAT: Join KISS 104.1, Amy Witherite and 1-800-TruckWreck on Tuesday, July 23rd as they giveaway 200 $100 gift cards for shoes to help you start the school year off right.

WHERE: Listen on July 22nd, for the secret location reveal on the KISS 104.1 Morning Show with Toni Moore and George Willborn.

WHEN: July 23, 6a-10a (or until gift cards run out)

Big Blue Marble Academy Back to School Bash

WHAT: The fun-filled event to celebrate the upcoming school year will feature games, activities, food, and more. There will also be a stuff the bus where attendees can bring backpacks and school supplies for donations to support local schools.

WHERE: 269 East Paulding Dr. in Dallas

WHEN: July 26 from 5:30 P.M. - 7:30 P.M.

Stuff the Bus 2024

WHAT: WSB-TV, B98.5, 97.1 The River, the Family 2 Project, and The Children’s Restoration Network are set to host the annual Stuff The Bus donation drive where officials will collect supplies from the community at eight metro Atlanta locations. Donations needed include:

New youth and adult backpacks

Pencils, pens, markers, crayons, mechanical pencils

Planners

Erasers and rulers

Small calculators

Spiral notebooks

Glue sticks

Highlighters

Pencil sharpeners and boxes

Pocket folders and three ring binders

Index cards

Safety scissors

WHERE: Channel 2, WSB-TV: 1601 West Peachtree Street NE, Midtown

American Signature Furniture: 840 Barrett Pkwy, Kennesaw 30144

American Signature Furniture: 3900 Venture Drive, Duluth 30094

Delta Community Credit Union: 3250 Riverwood Parkway, Vinings 30339

Kroger: 1310 Powers Ferry Rd., Marietta 30067

Kroger: 6555 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Duluth 30097

Kroger: 3425 Cascade Rd SW 30311

Kroger: 2875 North Decatur Rd, Decatur 30033

WHEN: 10 A.M. - 2 P.M. on July 27

Sisters With A Voice

WHAT: Registered children will be provided with backpacks that contain school supplies. The event will also feature family fun activities, HIV testing and more.

WHERE: The Rev. James Orange Park at Oakland City located at 1305 Oakland Lane in Atlanta

WHEN: July 27 from Noon - 3 P.M.

Annual Back to School Bash

WHAT: The annual back to school bash will feature fun, activities, music, food and more.

WHERE: 2750 Pleasant Hill Rd. in Duluth

WHEN: July 27 from 10 A.M. - 2 P.M.

College Park Back to School Bash 2024

WHAT: A back-to-school event for College Park residents will feature fun, music, games, and more. College Park Ward 1 City Councilwoman Jamelle McKenzie and the Granville Group will giveaway backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, and more.

WHERE: Badgett Stadium at 3636 College St.

WHEN: July 27 from 1 P.M. - 5 P.M.

Back to School Teacher Pull Up

WHAT: New Birth Missionary Baptist Church will be providing 300 elementary, middle school, and high school teachers with supplies. Teachers can register with their school ID. This is a pick-up only event for teachers only.

WHERE: 6400 Woodrow Rd. in Stonecrest

WHEN: July 27 from 11 A.M. - 12:30 P.M.

MIA Back to School Bash 2024

WHAT: A back-to-school bash that will feature supplies, activities, games, and more for the whole family to enjoy.

WHERE: 101 Eagles Pointe Parkway Suite A in Stockbridge

WHEN: July 27 from 10 A.M. - 2 P.M.

Family FUNDay - Back To School Edition

WHAT: This back-to-school event will feature a fun-filled day of activities, giveaways, entertainment and more.

WHERE: 5735 Hearn Rd. in Ellenwood

WHEN: July 27 from 1 P.M. - 8 P.M.

Back to School Giveaway:

WHAT: The annual back to school giveaway will feature school supply giveaways, activities and more.

WHERE: Southwest Atlanta Campus located at 3144 Cascade Rd. and Midtown Atlanta Campus located at 453 Ponce de Leon Avenue

WHEN: Aug. 3 from 11 A.M. - 2 P.M. at Southwest Atlanta Campus and 11:30 A.M. - 1 P.M. at the Midtown Campus

4th Annual Fresh Fest Back-to-School Giveaway

WHAT: The third annual Fresh Fresh will gift more than 800 kids in the metro Atlanta area with book bags filled with school supplies.

WHERE: 2220 Campbellton Rd. in Atlanta

WHEN: Aug. 3 from Noon - 4 P.M.

The Comeback (Back to School Event)

WHAT: The Shape Church in Atlanta will be giving away 250 bags filled with school supplies.

WHERE: Burgess Elementary School located at 480 Clifton St. in Atlanta

WHEN: Aug. 4 from 10:30 A.M. - 11:45 A.M.