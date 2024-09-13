Atlanta Falcons mascot Freddie Falcon is a world record holder

New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 26: Atlanta Falcons mascot Freddie Falcon flys through the air during the national anthem before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Freddie Falcon, the Atlanta Falcons mascot, is living up to his name and soaring right into a world record.

The high-flying mascot is the current Guinness World Record holder for the highest indoor rope swing drop.

The Falcons posted a video on their social media accounts showing Freddie swinging 143 feet from the top of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

.@FreddieFalcon, the Guinness World Records Title Holder for the highest indoor rope swing drop! pic.twitter.com/qKsR9DrRlL — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 8, 2024

The official record height is 143 feet, 5.25 inches.

The record was officially set during Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.