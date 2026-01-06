Atlanta City Council president to bring back citywide town hall meetings

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s new City Council president says citywide town hall meetings are returning this year as a way to make local government more accessible to residents.

Marci Collier Overstreet says the decision comes directly from feedback she heard from voters who said they are unable to attend City Council meetings held during standard work hours.

“Citizens telling me I work 9-to-5; I can’t attend meetings in the middle of a work day on a Monday,” Overstreet said.

Overstreet says instead of residents having to come to City Hall, city leaders will bring City Hall to them. She says various city officials will attend town hall events throughout the year to keep residents informed and engaged.

“You won’t have to wonder what’s happening at City Hall,” Overstreet said. “City Hall will come to you.”

Overstreet says the return of citywide town hall meetings is aimed at improving communication and making it easier for Atlantans to participate in city government.