Atlanta-based nonprofit marks milestone helping veterans find jobs

ATLANTA — An Atlanta-based organization that helps veterans transition into the civilian workforce is celebrating a major milestone.

Hire Heroes USA says it has helped more than 115,000 veterans find jobs over the past 20 years. The nonprofit works with service members, veterans, and military spouses to help them succeed after leaving the military.

Client Services Director Elena Comperatore says the organization focuses on understanding each veteran’s goals and challenges.

“We’ll start with an assessment, talk about goals, what barriers or challenges they think they’re facing and how they can come together to overcome that,” Comperatore said.

She says one of the biggest hurdles veterans face is translating military experience into skills that employers understand.

“Some of the challenges that we see veterans face whenever transitioning out into finding a civilian job is translating their skills to get it on to that resume,” she said.

Hire Heroes USA customizes the job search process for each person it works with. Over the past two decades, the organization has helped more than 8,000 Georgia veterans find employment. This year alone, more than 1,000 Georgia veterans were placed in civilian jobs.

Comperatore says the organization hopes to build on its success in the coming year as it continues helping veterans and military families transition into the workforce.