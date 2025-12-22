Lady Gaga's 'Harlequin' concert film releasing Christmas Eve on YouTube

Merry Christmas, Little Monsters: Lady Gaga's Harlequin concert film will hit YouTube on Dec. 24.

Gaga announced the news on Instagram, writing, "Happy holidays to you and yours. Harlequin Live: One Night Only Coming Xmas Eve @ 4pm PT on my YouTube channel."

The movie, recorded last September at LA's Belasco Theatre, features Gaga performing all the songs from her Grammy-nominated Harlequin album, which she released as a companion to her film Joker: Folie à Deux.

Variety reports that during a recent screening of the film at the Grammy Museum, followed by a Q&A, Gaga explained why she's putting out the film on Christmas Eve.

"I’m feeling like: Why not? We have this thing that’s so special to us, so we’re just really happy to share it with the fans,” she said. “It’s kind of a rebellious project. And, by Harlequin standards, Christmas is the perfect time to release something rebellious.”

The Harlequin album, featuring Gaga performing standards from the Great American Songbook in her own style, is nominated for best traditional pop album, but she feels it's closer to the jazz records she made with the late Tony Bennett.

According to Variety, Gaga said, "This project for me is a really special way to gave my fans some insight into who I want to become, as a jazz musician. This will not be my last jazz record. So it's just exciting to keep going."

"And I do feel no matter where music takes me, it’s the one thing that’s pretty insatiable in me — it will never be enough. Because even when I’m in my nineties, I will never have gone through every genre and figured it all out.”

