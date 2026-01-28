Lady Gaga wonders what Mister Rogers 'would say right now' as she covers his theme song

Lady Gaga is covering a timeless classic for a new Super Bowl ad -- and she's also pondering what the song's original artist would have to say about the moment we're in right now.

The ad is for Rocket and Redfin, and the song is the theme from Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, "Won't You Be My Neighbor?," which was written by Fred Rogers himself and sung by him in every episode. Rogers died in 2003.

In a behind-the-scenes video released before the ad's premiere during the game on Feb. 8, Gaga says, "Mister Rogers was so clearly someone that stood for something, and it is powerful to think of what he would say right now. It's a special song to revisit at this time."

In the video, Gaga also says, "When I think of 'Won't You Be My Neighbor?,' I just think of my earliest memories as a kid watching Mister Rogers and I think about how much he meant to people," she says in the video. She resolves to record a "very heartfelt and kind and warm" version of the tune, and you can watch as she puts her own stamp on it.

According to a press release, the song will soundtrack an ad that "invites reflection on how people show up for one another where they live and the transformative power of being a caring neighbor."

Gaga noted in a statement, "Mister Rogers was for generations a heartfelt presence for children and families all over the world," adding that she was "honored" to be asked to record it.

