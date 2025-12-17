Lady Gaga teases possible release of 'Harlequin' concert

Back in September 2024, Lady Gaga performed a "secret" concert at LA's Belasco Theatre to promote her then-newly released album Harlequin, a companion to her movie Joker: Folie à Deux. Now we may finally get to see it.

On her Instagram Story on Tuesday night, reposted by a fan, Gaga shared a video that showed an empty stage with a drum kit on it; the word "Harlequin" is scrawled on the bass drum. Next to that was a carton of "Gayle Valley Farms" milk, the same carton that was originally used to announce the album and its track listing. The video ends with the words "Coming Soon."

According to Variety, which reviewed the concert, the Belasco show "was utterly bonkers but also one of the best things [Gaga]'s ever done." It featured Gaga performing the Harlequin album in its entirety, as well as a solo rendition of "Die With a Smile."

Among the songs she performed, included on the album, were the standards and show tunes "I've Got the World on a String," "Smile," "Get Happy," "If My Friends Could See Me Now" and "That's Life."

Harlequin is currently nominated for a Grammy for best traditional pop album, which might be what has prompted the show's release.

