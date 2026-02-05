Lady Gaga says Bad Bunny doesn't need any Super Bowl halftime advice from her

Lady Gaga headlined the Super Bowl in 2017, but she says she doesn't feel like she could offer any advice to Sunday night's headliner, Bad Bunny.

In an email interview with People, Gaga said, "Honestly, I don't think he needs any [advice] from me. He knows who he is, and that's the only thing that matters when you step onto that stage. All he has to do is be the beautiful person he already is, and the world will feel his heart."

Calling him a "brilliant musician" and an "incredibly kind human being," Gaga added that she was "moved to tears" by his Grammy night speech, in which he said that love is more powerful than hate. "We need more artists willing to use the biggest moments to speak the truth," she noted.

Gaga also shared with People her thoughts on her Super Bowl ad for Rocket and Redfin, for which she sang a new version of the theme from Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, "Won't You Be My Neighbor?"

"I am an Italian American girl who grew up in a neighborhood full of every kind of person you could imagine, and I think that's where I first learned that belonging doesn't mean everyone looks like you or lives like you," said Gaga. "It means people show up for each other."

And that's what she thinks is more important than ever, due to there being "a lot of pain" in the U.S. right now.

"There are communities who are being targeted, families who feel invisible, young people who feel hopeless. People are hurting," she told People. "And the answer to that hurt has to be love. It has to be showing up for your neighbors, especially the ones who feel most alone. That's what Mister Rogers taught us."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.